Samsung’s 2019 smart TVs will be able to remotely control PCs and phones

Samsung has announced a feature for its 2019 Smart TVs called ‘Remote Access’ that will let users connect and control their PCs, smartphones and tablets from their televisions.
According to a recent press release, users will be able to connect input devices like keyboards to their Smart TVs to remotely access their connected devices. PCs can be remotely connected to a TV without an HDMI cable for surfing the web or playing games from their TV’s screen.
Web browser-based cloud office services can be accessed through Remote Access, so users can now access files and work on documents from their Smart TVs.
“Samsung is committed to creating an intuitive and convenient user experience for consumers. With Remote Access, consumers will be able to easily access various programs, apps and cloud services installed on multiple connected devices directly through their TV screen,” Hyogun Lee, executive vice president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a press statement.
“We will continue to collaborate with our partners to expand the compatibility of Remote Access and provide more services to our users.”
