Nintendo still expects to hit 100 million software units target by March 2019

Nintendo still expects to hit its lofty target goals by the end of its financial year.
The company, which ends its financial year in March 2019, said it expects to sell 20 million Switch units and 100 million Switch software units.
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told Japanese publication Kyoto Shimbun that he’s confident Nintendo will hit its 100 million software unit goal.
Furukawa also said the 20 million Switch goal was purposefully challenging, suggesting the target was slightly out of reach.
From setting the goal in April 2018 to September, Nintendo moved 42.13 million Switch software units. Also in September, it confirmed it sold 18 million Switch units since the console launched last year.
However, some of the Switch’s biggest titles came out after September. Games like Super Mario Party, the Pokemon: Let’s Go series and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will likely boost sales numbers significantly.
Smash, for example, has reportedly sold 5 million copies worldwide on its own. Further, the holiday season will likely be a big driver for Nintendo. Deals and discounts will help, but the Switch and its games also make for great gifts.
Source: Kyoto Shimbun Via: NintendoLife
