For a limited time get the Fortnite Rogue Agent pack from the App Store

Apple announced a little holiday surprise for Fortnite fans that play on iOS.
For a limited time only, the ‘Rogue Agent’ pack will be available from the App Store exclusively.
This is an excellent opportunity for anyone who missed the pack when it initially launched in March.
Further, if you have your Fortnite account linked to another system, you should be able to use the Rogue Agent pack, and other skins you unlock or purchase, on those systems too.
To get in on this holiday action, you can download Fortnite for free on the App Store.
Plus, if you need to add funds to purchase the skin, you can get a 10 percent bonus from Apple when you add money to your Apple ID.
Source: Apple
