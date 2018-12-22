News
PREVIOUS|

For a limited time get the Fortnite Rogue Agent pack from the App Store

Dec 22, 2018

11:35 AM EST

0 comments

Fortnite

Apple announced a little holiday surprise for Fortnite fans that play on iOS.

For a limited time only, the ‘Rogue Agent’ pack will be available from the App Store exclusively.

This is an excellent opportunity for anyone who missed the pack when it initially launched in March.

Fortnite Rogue Agent packFurther, if you have your Fortnite account linked to another system, you should be able to use the Rogue Agent pack, and other skins you unlock or purchase, on those systems too.

To get in on this holiday action, you can download Fortnite for free on the App Store.

Plus, if you need to add funds to purchase the skin, you can get a 10 percent bonus from Apple when you add money to your Apple ID.

Source: Apple

Related Articles

News

Dec 7, 2018

3:33 PM EST

Fortnite announces ‘The Block,’ a new creation feature in Battle Royale mode

News

Dec 21, 2018

12:26 PM EST

Apple offers 10 percent bonus when you add up to $200 to your Apple ID

News

Dec 14, 2018

4:16 PM EST

Tumblr back on iOS App Store, days ahead of upcoming adult content ban

News

Dec 21, 2018

1:38 PM EST

Apple’s App Store brought in twice as many million-dollar publishers as Google Play in 2018

Comments