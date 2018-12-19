There were 3.9 million smart speaker users in Canada in 2018: Report

A recent study from eMarketer has shared that there are 3.9 million smart speaker users in Canada.
eMarketer uses data from research firms, government agencies, media firms and public companies, plus interviews with top executives at publishers, ad buyers and agencies to help it determine its results. A smart speakers users if defined by eMarketer as someone who uses a speaker with a digital assistant built in at least once a month.
The research firm also mentions that more and more users are using their digital assistant to search the web, indicating that sites may need to tweak their search engine optimization tools to prepare for this new form of search.
eMarketer predicts that next year the amount of virtual assistant users will rise to 5.8 million and then jump to 6.7 million in 2020.
