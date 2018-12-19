In what will likely go down as one of the more bizarre leaks in recent memory, an image of OnePlus’ next smartphone has made its way online.
The image below comes courtesy of teen leaker Ishan Agarwal, who shared it earlier today on his Twitter account.
Agarwal doesn’t say much about the device pictured in the photo other than the fact that it’s an upcoming OnePlus device and that it’s a prototype. Given the timing of the leak, it’s likely we’re looking at the 5G-capable smartphone OnePlus plans to release in partnership with U.K-based carrier EE sometime next year. That is, it’s not the next mainline OnePlus smartphone.
EXCLUSIVE! Here's your first look at an upcoming OnePlus Device I don't know much about. This image shows the device in prototype/designing stage and it is not final but this is probably how the device may end up looking. That's Pete (CEO of OP) in the img and the device itself. pic.twitter.com/Yau9EsgSDy
— Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 19, 2018
An individual who resembles OnePlus CEO Pete Lau can be seen toward the right side of the frame, holding the prototype device in his hand. It’s not clear what the slide says, as it’s in Chinese and hasn’t been translated yet. Notably, the prototype looks significantly different from any existing OnePlus device, looking more like a successor to the Lumia 1020 than the OnePlus 6T.
In interviews, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has said the company hopes to keep the cost of the device will cost an extra $200 to $300 USD. He has also said it will use a Qualcomm’s Sub-6Ghz antenna module, instead of the company’s mmWave antenna.
What’s perhaps more interesting about this image is that it even exists. Whoever shot the photo is likely easily identifiable to anyone else who was in the room with them. What’s more, it’s likely that they’re an executive, given that in the same room with Lau. For his part, Agarwal says the photo was sent to him anonymously.
Whatever the case, it’s likely we’ll learn more about OnePlus’ 5G smartphone in the days and weeks to come before its launch.
Source: Ishen Agarwal Via: Android Police
