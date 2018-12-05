Google will soon announce its plans to shut down Allo: report

Google will soon announce its plans to shut down the chat app Google Allo, according to 9to5Google who sources someone who is “reliable” and is “familiar with the plan.”
However, the publication suggests that Google might have delayed its announcement due to recent reports of Google closing the Hangouts app. Recent reports indicated that the Hangouts will shut down sometime in 2002.
While the source doesn’t outright explain why Google would shut down Allo, it’s likely due to the company shifting its priorities towards the company’s more-used Android Messages app.
Earlier this year it was reported that Google moved a lot of its Allo team to work on Android Messages and Amit Fulay who led Allo, left Google to work for Facebook in January. Since the move, Google’s Allo app hasn’t had very much work done to it, according to 9to5.
With Android Messages adopting many features from Allo such as RCS and stickers.
Source: 9to5Google
