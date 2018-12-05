News
PREVIOUS|

Google will soon announce its plans to shut down Allo: report

Dec 5, 2018

4:06 PM EST

0 comments

Google will soon announce its plans to shut down the chat app Google Allo, according to 9to5Google who sources someone who is “reliable” and is “familiar with the plan.”

However, the publication suggests that Google might have delayed its announcement due to recent reports of Google closing the Hangouts app. Recent reports indicated that the Hangouts will shut down sometime in 2002.

While the source doesn’t outright explain why Google would shut down Allo, it’s likely due to the company shifting its priorities towards the company’s more-used Android Messages app.

Earlier this year it was reported that Google moved a lot of its Allo team to work on Android Messages and Amit Fulay who led Allo, left Google to work for Facebook in January. Since the move, Google’s Allo app hasn’t had very much work done to it, according to 9to5.

With Android Messages adopting many features from Allo such as RCS and stickers.

Source: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Sep 24, 2018

2:54 PM EST

Google will soon let users search Messages for specific contacts and types of content

News

Sep 26, 2018

4:50 PM EST

Android Messages version 3.6 starts rolling out with new app icon and search UI

News

Oct 12, 2018

11:06 AM EST

Google changes ‘Android Messages’ to ‘Messages’ in the Play Store

News

Jan 31, 2017

6:52 PM EST

Google Allo is slipping out of the top 500 rankings on Play Store

Comments