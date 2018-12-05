News
PREVIOUS|

Canadian artist Drake is the most streamed artist of 2018

Drake had a great year on streaming services

Dec 5, 2018

12:19 PM EST

0 comments

Drake is still on top of the streaming charts as Spotify and Apple Music release their year-end recap lists.

Both companies’ year-end lists place Drake at the top of their most-streamed artist of the year globally. Spotify has even crowned the Canadian heartthrob as the most streamed artist of all-time.

On Spotify Drake garnered 8.2 million streams in 2018 so far.

Both platforms name Drake’s newest album Scorpion as the top-streamed album of 2018 as well.

It comes as no surprise that Drake is taking the crown for streams this year as he already smashed a few established streaming records when, the not exactly short, Scorpion released in the summer.

Source: CBC News

Related Articles

News

Dec 3, 2018

10:01 AM EST

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [December 3 – December 9]

News

Dec 1, 2018

1:27 PM EST

Apple Music’s latest Android beta supports tablets

News

Nov 30, 2018

10:58 AM EST

You’ll soon be able to listen to Apple Music on your Amazon Echo

News

Aug 9, 2018

3:11 PM EST

Canadian artist Drake has broken yet another music streaming record

Comments