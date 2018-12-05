News
PREVIOUS|

Google tests search feature that shows where you can stream specific movies

Dec 5, 2018

12:15 PM EST

0 comments

Google is testing a new search feature to make it easier to find where movies and TV shows are streaming.

According to Quartz, the company ran a brief test on mobile search that allowed users to sort movies by streaming service.

In the test, a search for “Christmas comedy movies” brought up a list of movies along with a list of streaming services. Users could scroll through the list and select streaming providers and filter the results to what was available on each platform.

Google Search streaming

Additionally, there was an ‘Add providers’ button that allowed users to select several services they subscribe to and surface results based on that.

“We’re always experimenting with new ways to help people find relevant information through Search,” a spokesperson for Google told Quartz. However, the spokesperson also said the company had nothing to announce at this time.

This isn’t the first time Google has experimented with bringing this type of feature to one of its products. According to a TechCrunch report, Google is working with other streaming services to make their content libraries searchable within the Google Play Movies app.

While it’s not clear if or when we’ll see this feature, this kind of integrated streaming search could prove invaluable. With all the streaming services available, it could save users a lot of trouble trying to figure out which show streams where.

Source: Quartz

Related Articles

News

Aug 16, 2018

7:08 PM EST

Google Search tool helps quickly compare between topics

News

Nov 26, 2018

11:02 AM EST

Google search results won’t have web links in certain queries on mobile

News

Jul 9, 2018

6:51 PM EST

Google updates search algorithms to prioritize fast loading webpages on mobile

News

Nov 22, 2018

11:20 AM EST

Apple could be working on a lower-cost Apple TV dongle

Comments