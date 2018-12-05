Google tests search feature that shows where you can stream specific movies

Google is testing a new search feature to make it easier to find where movies and TV shows are streaming.
According to Quartz, the company ran a brief test on mobile search that allowed users to sort movies by streaming service.
In the test, a search for “Christmas comedy movies” brought up a list of movies along with a list of streaming services. Users could scroll through the list and select streaming providers and filter the results to what was available on each platform.
Additionally, there was an ‘Add providers’ button that allowed users to select several services they subscribe to and surface results based on that.
“We’re always experimenting with new ways to help people find relevant information through Search,” a spokesperson for Google told Quartz. However, the spokesperson also said the company had nothing to announce at this time.
This isn’t the first time Google has experimented with bringing this type of feature to one of its products. According to a TechCrunch report, Google is working with other streaming services to make their content libraries searchable within the Google Play Movies app.
While it’s not clear if or when we’ll see this feature, this kind of integrated streaming search could prove invaluable. With all the streaming services available, it could save users a lot of trouble trying to figure out which show streams where.
Source: Quartz
