Apple’s official iPhone XR Clear Case is finally here

The case costs a pricey $55

Dec 5, 2018

12:22 PM EST

iPhone XR clear cases

Apple’s official clear iPhone XR case, which was reportedly supposed to launch when the smartphone first released last month, is now available in Canada.

Apple says the $55 CAD transparent case is crafted with a “blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials.”

Given there are a variety of other clear cases available for Apple’s colourful iPhone from third-party accessory makers, the price tag for the XR’s official see-through enclosure is a tough sell.

Though I was impressed with Apple’s iPhone XR, particularly the smartphone’s 720p LCD display, the smartphone remains pricey in Canada when purchased outright.

Apple’s official iPhone XR case is available in-store and online.

