Foodora is delivering free Le Gourmand cookies for national cookie Day

Foodora is partnering with Le Gourmand to deliver free cookies on December 4th, a date that is also known as is ‘national cookie day’
To get the free cookies, the delivery service is asking users to donate either $10, $25 or $50 directly to the SickKids Foundation. Donating will net users two free chocolate chip cookies.
The cookies will be delivered from December 4th to 14th for free from the SickKids Cookie Shop Page in Foodora’s app or website.
There will only be 100 orders per day, so anyone looking to donate and get some treats for their trouble should aim to order before they sell out.
