If you didn’t score the tech you wanted during Boxing Day or Cyber Monday, then Best Buy Canada has your back as it has unveiled the “Black Friday Extended” sale.
Of course, this is a leadup to the big Boxing Day sale but there is a decent selection of deals. Check them out below.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 – Dual SIM – 128GB Smartphone for $1,017.99 [Save $282]
- Samsung Galaxy S9 – 64GB Smartphone – Midnight Black – Unlocked for $759.99 [Save $200]
- Google Pixel XL 32GB Smartphone – Factory Unlocked for $429.99 [Save $320]
- Jabra Elite Sport In-Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for $159.99 [Save 120]
- Bose SoundSport Free Bluetooth Headphones for $219.99 [Save $30]
- Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Smarter LED Light Panel Kit & Google Home Mini for $209.98 [Save $70]
- Propel Star Wars X-Wing Battling Quadcopter Drone for $69.99 [Save $30]
- Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $129.99
- Apple iPhone X 64GB – Select 2 Year contract for $329.99
- Xbox One X 1TB Console for $499.99 [Save $100]
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $999.99 [Save $450]
- Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Light Bulb Starter Kit with Dimmer Switch for $149.99 [Save $80]
- Garmin vivofit jr. Kids Activity & Chore Tracker for $64.99 [Save $35]
- Bose Soundbar 500 for $639.99 [Save $60]
- Sony XB21 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $89.99 [Save $50]
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7″ 32GB Android 6.0 Marshmallow Tablet for $399.99 [Save $100]
- Sphero SPRK+ Robotic Ball for $99.99 [Save $50]
- Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $599.99 [Save $300]
- WeMo Mini Smart Plug for $24.99 [Save $15]
- August Bluetooth Smart Lock for $129.99 [Save $70]
- Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Multi-Room Speaker for $199.99 [Save $50]
- Fossil Q Gen 4 Explorist HR 45mm Smartwatch for $273.75 [Save $91]
- Beats by Dr. Dre Pill+ Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $129.99 [Save $120]
- Acer Aspire 3 15.6″ Laptop – Black (AMD Ryzen 5 2500U/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10) for $499.99 [Save $200]
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline On-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $299.99 [Save $100]
- NETGEAR Arlo Pro Wireless Security System with 4 HD Cameras for $649.99 [Save 150]
- JBL XTREME Splashproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Power Bank for $229.99 [Save $100]
Source: Best Buy Canada
