Here’s all the winter holiday-themed content on Amazon Prime Video Canada

With the winter holidays around the corner, we’re highlighting all the holiday-themed shows and movies available on Amazon Prime Video in Canada this month.
Easy Going Favourites
For Santa’s Little Helpers
- The Snowman
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You
- If You Give A Mouse A Christmas Cookie
- The Snowy Day
- The Cat in the Hat Know a Lot About Christmas
Ghosts of Christmas Past — Beloved Vintage
- Merry Christmas Mr.Bean
- The Beverly Hillbillies Christmas Adventure
- The Honeymooners, Christmas Party
- A Christmas Carol in Color!
- Christmas Cartoon Extravaganza
Comments