Snapchat partners with Shopify, creates in-app shopping channel

Snapchat has partnered with Shopify to create a shopping channel in its app so users can shop for deals and exclusive offers.
RetailDive reports that Snapchat users will be able to find the channel called ‘Shop and Cop’ in Snapchat’s ‘Discover’ section.
Social media influencers will take control of and create curated content for users, who will then be able to purchase items and not miss a deal by staying in the app.
WeRSM reports that deals will be handled by Snapchat while Shopify will be in charge of the purchasing process. It adds that deals will have a time limit while they are being promoted.
The feature launched last week and just in time for Black Friday deals to roll out. Ahead of Black Friday, RetailDive reports brands like Kylie Cosmetics and Coco Breezy will have deals, among others.
Source: RetailDive
