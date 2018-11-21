Digital distribution platform Steam is hosting what it calls ‘The Steam Autumn Sale.’
The sale features popular titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Nier Automata and Life is Strange 2 – Episode One. Steam’s Black Friday deals end on November 27th at 10am PT/1:00pm ET.
Here are all of the available titles in Canadian pricing.
- Jurassic World Evolution: now $25.19, was $62.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: now $19.79, was $29.99
- Age of Empires II HD Edition: now $4.39, was 21.99
- Dead Cells: now $23.99, was $29.99
- NBA 2K19: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Nier Automata: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Life is Strange 2 episode 1: now $9.99, was 4.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: now $53.59, was $79.99
- Rocket League: now $10.99, was $21.99
- Monster Hunter World: now $49.49, was $74.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Rainbox Six Siege: now $13.64, was $19.49
- Dead by Daylight: now $10.99, was $21.99
- Project Cars 2: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Wizard of Legend: now $13.86, was $18.49
For the complete list of games, click here.
