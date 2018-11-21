News
PREVIOUS|

Here are Steam’s 2018 Black Friday deals

Nov 21, 2018

8:08 PM EST

0 comments

Digital distribution platform Steam is hosting what it calls ‘The Steam Autumn Sale.’

The sale features popular titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Nier Automata and Life is Strange 2 – Episode One. Steam’s Black Friday deals end on November 27th at 10am PT/1:00pm ET.

Here are all of the available titles in Canadian pricing.

For the complete list of games, click here.

Related Articles

News

Oct 30, 2018

7:04 AM EST

Steam Halloween Sale features games up to 80 percent off

News

Sep 14, 2018

7:08 AM EST

Weekend Steam sale discounts Canadian-made Assassin’s Creed series

News

Jul 31, 2018

4:20 PM EST

Steam takes measures to stop scammers from selling fake items

Features

Nov 20, 2018

7:08 AM EST

Lego DC Super-Villains — Chaos is here [This Week in Gaming]

Comments