Walmart Canada’s Black Friday 2018 tech deals

Walmart has revealed its Black Friday 2018 tech deals.
Similar to other big box retailers, Walmart Canada is offering deep discounts on smartphones, tablets, TVs and video games.
The promotion is happening from November 23rd to 25th, both online and at physical Walmart locations. In addition, the specific 4-Day Gaming Event deals are valid from November 22nd through to November 25th.
You can find all of Walmart’s Black Friday deals at this link.
Smartphones and tablets
- Samsung Galaxy S9 – $0 and includes a $200 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy A8 – $0 and includes a $225 Gift Card
- Acer Spin 3 Flip Touch Bundle – $498.00
Video Games [November 22nd to November 25th]
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $49.96 (regular $92.15)
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle – $379.99
- Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con – $329.96 (regular $379.96) [In-Store only]
- PlayStation 4 500GB Slim Console – $229.96 (regular $349.96) [In-Store only]
- PlayStation VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss Bundle – $249.96 (regular $379.96)
- PlayStation 4 1TB Spider-Man Bundle – $259.96 [In-Store only]
- Microsoft Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 Bundle – $249.96 (regular $379.96)
- Xbox One X 1TB Console – $499.96 (regular $599.96)
- Dual Shock 4 Wireless Controllers – $49.96 (regular $74.00)
- Microsoft Xbox Xbox One Wireless Controller – $49.96 (regular $92.15)
Smart Home and audio
- Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation – $239.00 (regular $329.00)
- Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera – $179.00 (regular $249.00)
- Google Home Mini – $35.00 (regular $79.00)
- Night Owl 1080p HD Wired Security System – $248.00 (regular $349.97)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – $148.00 (regular $229.94)
- Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – $148.00 (regular $248.00)
- JBL On-Ear Wireless Headphones – $39.98 (regular $79.98)
- Sony SP500 Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones with Bluetooth – $58.00 (regular $109.98)
- Sony Wireless In-ear Headphones – $48.00 (regular $89.98)
TV
- Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV – $598.00 (regular $848.00)
- Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV – $998.00 (regular $1398.00)
- RCA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV – $348.00 (regular $498.00)
- Sanyo 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – $598.00 (regular $898.00)
- RCA 32-inch LED HD TV – $88.00 (regular $198.00) [In-Store only]
If we missed something noteworthy from Walmart’s flyer, let us know in the comment section.
Source: Walmart Canada
