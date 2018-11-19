Best Buy Canada adds VIP Sale to existing Black Friday tech deals

If the onslaught of Black Friday deals is leaving you confused, then how about this new ‘VIP’ Black Friday sale from Best Buy Canada?
This promotion is happening this coming Thursday for those feeling a little bit special and seeking to purchase before the big day.
The ‘Early Black Friday VIP Sale’ starts at 12:01am ET on November 22nd online and 9:00am ET in-store.
Here’s a summary of what you can expect:
Smartphones
- Apple iPhone XR 64GB for $0 with a $150 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone X 64GB for $0 with a $100 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone 7 32GB for $0 with a $200 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S9 for $0 with a $250 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ for $0 with a $150 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy A8 for $0 with a $200 Gift Card
- LG One G7 for $0 with a $100 Gift Card
TV
- Save up to $600 on select Sony TVs and receive 10 percent in gift cards
- Save up to $1,000 on select Samsung QLED TVs
- Save up to $800 on select LG TVs
Computer
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch for $999.99 [Save $200]
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch Laptop (i5 2.3GHz/128GB SSD/8GB RAM) for $1,599 [Save $200]
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch Laptop (Intel Core i5 2.3GHz / 256GB SSD / 8GB RAM) for $1.729 [Save $200]
- ASUS C202SA 11.6-inch Rugged Chromebook for $169.99 [Save $90]
- Microsoft Surface Go 10″ 64GB Windows 10 S Tablet for $479.99 [Save $50]
- Dell Gaming PC (Intel i7-8700/1TB HDD/128GB SSD/8GB RAM/NVIDIA GeForce GTX for $1,299.99 [Save $300]
VR, Gaming
- PlayStation 4 1TB Spider-Man Bundle for $259.99 [Save 120]
- Oculus Rift & Touch System for $449 [Save $80]
- Oculus Go 32GB VR Headset for $239.99 [Save $30]
- PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for $49.99 [Save $30]
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Switch) for $59.99 [Save $40]
Smart home
- Save up to 50% on Google Home, Amazon Alexa products
Smartwatch
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker for $159.99 [Save $40]
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $199.99 [Save $50]
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $379.99 [Save 80]
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments