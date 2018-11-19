Staples’ 2018 Black Friday tech deals

Staples has revealed its 2018 Black Friday tech deals.
The retailer’s Black Friday sale is set to run for three days, from November 23rd to the 26th. The retailer’s physical locations will open at 8am (where permitted), according to the flyer.
You can find Staples’ full flyer on its website.
Smartphones
- Samsung A8 $499 — (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy A5 — $374 (save $70)
- Samsung J3 — $189 (save $20)
- Asus ZenFone Max Plus — $279 (save $20)
- Asus ZenFone Max — $199 (save $30)
- BlackBerry KEYone — $399 (save $250)
Computers/Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A — $179
- Galaxy Tab E Lite — $89
- Galaxy Tab E — $179
- HP Envy x 360 2-in-1 Laptop — $899 (save $200)
- Acer Aspire 5 Laptop — $799 (save $100)
- Aspire All-in-one PC — $799 (save $300)
- Surface Laptop 2 — $1,039 (save $250)
- Surface Go — $479 (save $50)
- MacBook Air 13-inch — $999 (save $200)
- iPad 9.7-inch 32GB — $349 (save $80)
Accessories
- Linksys VELOP AC3900 — $249 (save $110)
- Amazon Echo 2nd Generation — $89 (save $40)
- Amazon Echo Dot — $24 (save $30)
- Apple Watch Series 3 — $299 (save $70)
- DJI Spark — $649 (save $80)
- Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam — $64.99 (save $35)
- 1TB Platinum Ultra-Slim Portable Hard Dive — $59.99 (save $30)
- Logitech MK540 Wireless combo — $39 (save $40)
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless on-ear headphones — $229.99 (save $100)
- Logitech iPad Mini Keyboard Case — $69 (save 40 percent)
- Logitech K480 multi-device Bluetooth keyboard — $39 (save 40 percent)
- LG 29-inch 5ms Ultrawide IPS Monitor — $269 (save $100)
- Linkview Smart Speaker — $219 (save $130)
- Elite Sport2 True Wireless Headphone — $159 (save $120)
- AC2900 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router — $149 (save $120)
- 8TB Desktop Hard Drive USB 3.0 — $149 (save $70)
- Samsung 28-inch 1ms UHD 4K Monitor 3840 x 2160 — $349 (save $130)
If we missed something noteworthy from Staples’ flyer, let us know in the comment section.
