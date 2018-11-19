You can now place Skype calls using Amazon Alexa.
Starting this week, Microsoft will bring its web calling service to Alexa-enabled devices.
Echo devices will have access to audio calls, while Alexa devices with screens — like the Echo Show or Spot — will allow users to place video calls.
To add Skype to Alexa, users will have to link their accounts in Alexa’s settings. To do so, open the Alexa App on your iOS or Android device. Then go to Settings, Communication and Skype. Once you sign in with your Microsoft account, you’ll be ready to go.
As a bonus, Microsoft will give you 100 minutes of Skype to mobile or landline calling per month for your first two months after linking to Alexa.
This comes as part of Microsoft’s increased collaboration with Amazon. The Redmond, Washington-based company is integrating Alexa with more of its services, including Cortana, Windows and Xbox.
