News
PREVIOUS|

You can now place Skype calls using Amazon Alexa

When you link your Skype with Alexa, you'll get 200 minutes of Skype to mobile or landline calling

Nov 19, 2018

12:18 PM EST

0 comments

Amazon Echo 2nd Gen

You can now place Skype calls using Amazon Alexa.

Starting this week, Microsoft will bring its web calling service to Alexa-enabled devices.

Echo devices will have access to audio calls, while Alexa devices with screens — like the Echo Show or Spot — will allow users to place video calls.

To add Skype to Alexa, users will have to link their accounts in Alexa’s settings. To do so, open the Alexa App on your iOS or Android device. Then go to Settings, Communication and Skype. Once you sign in with your Microsoft account, you’ll be ready to go.

As a bonus, Microsoft will give you 100 minutes of Skype to mobile or landline calling per month for your first two months after linking to Alexa.

This comes as part of Microsoft’s increased collaboration with Amazon. The Redmond, Washington-based company is integrating Alexa with more of its services, including Cortana, Windows and Xbox.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Jul 16, 2018

12:34 PM EST

Skype is getting call recording and a new mobile-like refresh for desktop

News

Nov 5, 2018

7:00 AM EST

Amazon Alexa can now help find calendar availability, send you reminders

News

Nov 16, 2018

2:54 PM EST

Microsoft will allows developers to compile ARM64 apps on Windows 10

News

Sep 21, 2018

4:56 PM EST

Facebook’s ‘Portal’ video chat device reportedly coming next week

Comments