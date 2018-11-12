Freedom Mobile’s ‘Early Black Friday’ sale has begun

Regional service provider Freedom Mobile has discounted a few smartphones for its ‘Early Black Friday’ sale.
Freedom has a lot of devices available for sale. However, currently, only three devices, the Google Pixel 3, LG G7 ThinQ and Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra have the ‘Early Black Friday’ logo.
According to Freedom Mobile’s Black Friday sale details, subscribers can save up to $600 of select devices with any of the carrier’s MyTab plans.
Depending on the phone, there will be monthly savings when the phone is purchased on a Tab.
For example, with the Google Pixel 3, the MyTab plan will feature a $30 per month ‘MyTab Boost’ for 24 months on current $60+ per month plans. Freedom says the promotion should save customers $279 CAD for the Pixel 3.
