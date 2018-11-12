Firefox releases new price tracker function as a test feature

Firefox often tries out ideas for features in its Test Pilot section and currently, the browser is testing out a new price tracking tool.
The feature is called ‘Price Wise,’ but it isn’t available through the Canadian versions of popular e-commerce sites like Amazon or Walmart, though it does work with Amazon.com.
If you’re looking to track the price of an item over time and you use Firefox, you can now load it with an Amazon.com listing and hope that when it goes on sale in that location, it’s also on sale in the Canadian store.
Alternatively, you could use a third-party price tracking site like ‘Camelcamelcamel’ to accomplish basically the same thing.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Mozilla to confirm if the feature is also coming to Canada.
source: Firefox
