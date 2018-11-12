Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 DNS service is now on Android and iOS

Cloudflare’s fast 1.1.1.1 DNS service is making its way to mobile.
Launched in April 2018 as a free to use public DNS resolver for PCs and Macs, 1.1.1.1 is now available on Android and iOS via a new app from Cloudflare.
Typically, your internet service provider (ISP) supplies your DNS service, which turns a domain name like Google.ca into an IP address routers can understand.
However, carrier’s DNS services are often slow and unreliable, and Cloudflare promises to speed things up with 1.1.1.1. The company also argues that its DNS offering is faster than other public DNS services like Cisco OpenDNS and Google Public DNS.
Further, Cloudflare touts how easy it is to set up its DNS service, and this holds on mobile. After downloading the app, users merely tap a switch and grant permission for the 1.1.1.1 app to create a VPN. Then its up and running and you’re on your way.
However, it’s important to note that while 1.1.1.1 uses a VPN to route your internet traffic to its DNS, it doesn’t proxy your internet use as a VPN does. That said, there are still security benefits to 1.1.1.1.
Cloudflare says 1.1.1.1 will prevent your carrier from tracking your browsing history and potentially selling it as well. Further, the company says it won’t track users and will have KPMG perform annual audits and publish public reports to back that up.
Ultimately, it’s a service worth using. While not everyone will notice a speed increase — and any gains may be negligible — the security benefits are welcome.
You can download the 1.1.1.1 app for Android and iOS, and visit Cloudflare’s website for instructions on how to set it up on your computer.
Via: The Verge
Comments