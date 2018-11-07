Details of approximately 4,500 legal cannabis orders have been compromised, says OCS

Capping off a string of issues, including delivery delays and mislabeled products, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) has now confirmed that the details of approximately 4,500 orders have been accessed through Canada Post’s delivery tracking tool.
“Delivery data shared with the OCS also included information related to customers of other Canada Post clients,” reads a recent OCS press release.
The OCS says that after identifying the “incident,” it immediately reached out to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC). The crown corporation states that it has worked closely with Canada Post to “identify the cause of the issue and to prevent further unauthorized access to customer delivery information.”
The OCS has released the following update: pic.twitter.com/OOnxAGOMsA
— Ontario Cannabis Store (@ONCannabisStore) November 7, 2018
Further, the crown corporation states that it has “encouraged” Canada Post to take immediate action to notify affected customers. The OCS says that “Canada Post has not taken action in this regard,” though the company says it has contacted all affected customers. If you haven’t received a communique, then your details have not been compromised, says the OCS.
Postal Code, name or initials of the individual who signed for the delivery, date of delivery, OCS reference number, Canada Post tracking number and OCS corporate name and business address, have all been compromised.
Specific details such as the name of the individual who made the order, delivery address, payment information and the contents of the order, have not been accessed, according to the OCS.
Further, OCS.ca was not compromised, according to the crown corporation.
