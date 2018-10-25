News
PREVIOUS|

Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in November

Oct 25, 2018

6:13 AM EDT

0 comments

Netflix on phone

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada this November.

It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and the movie 21 have left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or even years later.

Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:

  • The Queen 11/1/2018
  • Central Intelligence 11/11/2018
  • Moonlight 11/21/2018
  • Philomena 11/29/2018
  • Doctor Strange 11/30/2018

If a specific season of a show is leaving Netflix, it is not included in this list.

While all of these shows are leaving the subscription service, there are a number of television shows and movies joining Netflix in November.

You can check them out here.

Related Articles

Resources

Oct 3, 2018

6:22 PM EDT

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in October

News

Oct 24, 2018

12:00 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in November

News

Oct 18, 2018

8:14 AM EDT

Here are Halloween-themed shows and movies you can stream on Netflix Canada

Comments