Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in November

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada this November.
It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and the movie 21 have left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or even years later.
Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:
- The Queen 11/1/2018
- Central Intelligence 11/11/2018
- Moonlight 11/21/2018
- Philomena 11/29/2018
- Doctor Strange 11/30/2018
If a specific season of a show is leaving Netflix, it is not included in this list.
While all of these shows are leaving the subscription service, there are a number of television shows and movies joining Netflix in November.
You can check them out here.
Comments