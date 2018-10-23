Nintendo working with Actua charity to bring Labo to kids across Canada

Nintendo has announced a partnership with Canadian STEM outreach charity Actua to develop educational programs centred around its Labo cardboard toy for kids across Canada.
Altogether, Nintendo has provided 21 Actua network members with the Switch consoles required to use the Labo as well as the Labo Variety Kit, which lets users create objects like remote control cars, fishing rods and motorbikes. Since September, these Actua members have been working on educational courses to incorporate into its fall and winter programming.
Actua is aiming to reach approximately 2,000 students between the ages of 8 to 12 in 2018 with its Labo program. In addition to in-school workshops, Actua also offers thousands of after-school programs, camps and other educational community initiatives.
“There is a real gap in opportunities for young Canadians to learn about the technology that is shaping our world. Not just how to use technology, but how to design it and build it too. Nintendo Labo offers youth an exceptional opportunity to experience the digital-physical interface, and to better understand how technology works, and how it can be designed to power our physical world,” said Actua CEO Jennifer Flanagan in a press release.
“We are pleased to partner with Nintendo to provide more opportunities for all youth, regardless of background, or socioeconomic status, to build skills and confidence in science and technology.”
“The ingenuity of Nintendo Switch brings Nintendo Labo to life to provide a fun way for kids to explore basic STEM topics together and be entertained while building a fundamental understanding of the technology behind them,” added Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aimé. “We hope our programs in the United States and Canada encourage kids to explore, tinker, problem-solve and, in the process, get excited about design and technology — all while having fun.”
Source: Actua
