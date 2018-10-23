News
Asus ROG Phone will release on October 29th in Canada

The phone is now available for pre-order at Best Buy Canada

Oct 23, 2018

1:35 PM EDT

Asus’ new ROG (Republic of Gamers) Phone is now available for pre-order at Best Buy Canada.

At Best Buy the device retails for $1,199.99 unlocked and will arrive on October 29th when Asus officially releases the handset.

Asus’ latest smartphone comes with a 6-inch AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,160-pixel resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Additionally, the device sports a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo.

Camera-wise the phone supports a 12-megapixel rear-facing shooter and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

At Best Buy the Asus ROG only has 128GB of internal storage, with no external memory options.

The Asus ROG Phone is a gaming phone that will work with a number of Asus’ proprietary accessories, such as TwinView Dock that turns the device into a dual-screen console and the Gamevice Controller that features dual analog joysticks, left and right fire trigger, bumpers, a D-pad and A,B,X,Y, L3 and R3 buttons.

Asus will announce the release date of the accessories at a later time.

