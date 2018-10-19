Luxury manufacturer Vertu has introduced a new handset called the Aster P, according to GSMArena.
Vertu announced that its latest phone features a titanium alloy frame, sapphire glass screen and back panels made from real leather.
The handset sports a Snapdragon 660 processor, 12-megapixel rear-facing shooter and a 3,200mAh battery. Additionally, it features 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and Android 8.1 Oreo, though the smartphone lacks Google’s services. It also features a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.
The Vertu Aster P’s also features a 4.9-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution display. The device comes in two series called ‘Baroque’ and ‘Gothic’ that mostly differ in appearance.
Additionally, the Aster P features a titanium wing-panel that lifts similar to the doors of a Mercedes SLS, revealing the phone’s SIM card slot. The device also features what Vertu calls a concierge button that connects users to a personalized service that can help users book a table for dinner, make travel plans and more.
These leather-backed phones are made by hand in England, and are advertised as being “Made by the U.K.” The company Vertu was forced to shut down due to its debt of £128 million ($218 million CAD). However the firm’s owner, Murat Hakan Uzan, seems to have brought the company back.
Vertu’s Aster P starts at CNY 29,800 ($5,635 CAD) and goes up to CNY 98,000 ($18,529 CAD). Vertu is exclusively selling the phone in China.
