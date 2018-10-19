News
Canadian-made Cuphead launches on Mac with limited-time discount

Oct 19, 2018

5:14 PM EDT

Cuphead revival

Oakville, Ontario-based indie developer Studio MDHR has announced that its acclaimed run-and-gun platform game Cuphead is now available on Mac.

The game was previously only available on Xbox One and PC, although Studio MDHR has been promising a Mac port since before the game launched in September 2017.

To celebrate the Mac release, the studio is also offering Cuphead at a 20 percent discount. The Mac version can be purchased through GOG or Steam for $17.59 CAD (regular $21.99)

Additionally, Studio MDHR has released a Cuphead animated short appropriately titled ‘Crisp Apples.’

Cuphead has gone onto become a major critical and commercial success, winning numerous games industry awards and selling over three million copies to date.

Source: Studio MDHR

