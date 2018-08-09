Canadian-developed Cuphead hits three million copies sold

Oakville, Ontario-based Studio MDHR has announced that its popular run-and-gun video game Cuphead has sold three million copies.
Back in December, the company confirmed that two million copies had been sold since the game’s September 2017 launch.
To celebrate the new milestone, Studio MDHR is offering 20 percent off Cuphead for two days only.
On Xbox One, the game can be purchased for $20.79 CAD (regular $25.99). As one of Microsoft’s Play Anywhere titles, buying Cuphead on Xbox One also gives access to the full game on Windows 10 at no additional cost. Steam users, meanwhile, can snag Cuphead for $17.59 (regular $21.99).
As part of the celebration, Studio MDHR says it will also be holding “extra-special giveaways” over the next few days on its Twitter and Facebook pages.
In addition to its impressive sales figures, Cuphead has quickly gone onto become an indie darling in the games industry. The game, which is most notable for its 1930s animation-inspired hand-drawn art style, has received numerous awards over the past several months, including ‘Best Debut’ at the Game Developers Choice Awards and ‘Best Independent Game’ at the Game Awards.
The game has even drawn the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the official Twitter page of Canada.
Big night for the Canadians behind @StudioMDHR at @thegameawards last night – congratulations on taking home Best Debut Indie Game and Best Art Direction for Cuphead!
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 8, 2017
Canadian developers Jared, Chad & @MajaMoldenhauer bring a fresh look to video games with #Cuphead, a 1930's inspired game from @StudioMDHR. It went platinum upon its debut in the fall of 2017 and has since won numerous awards. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/C0DjKp9VDc
— Canada (@Canada) July 21, 2018
Next from Studio MDHR is Cuphead‘s first DLC expansion, The Delicious Last Course, which will add a new playable character, world, bosses, weapons and more. The Delicious Last Course is set to release sometime in 2019.
Source: Studio MDHR
Comments