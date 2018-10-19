Amazon’s and Toshiba’s Fire TVs are now available in Canada starting at $299

Amazon recently partnered with Toshiba to sell televisions that feature the online retail giant’s Fire TV operating system, and now they’re available in Canada.
Best Buy Canada and Amazon.ca are selling six different models ranging from a 32-inch 720p set that starts at $299 to a 55-inch 4K model that costs $699.
The Fire TV Stick 4K has been available in Canada since early October, but the TV-based devices are launching now.
Anyone that has an Alexa device can ask it to play Prime Video, Netflix and more on their Fire TVs. To view the full list of Alexa’s Fire TV controls check out Amazon’S support page.
Users can buy the new TV sets exclusively through Best Buy Canada and Amazon.ca.
Source: Amazon
Comments