Sonos may add Roku’s upcoming voice assistant to its speakers

It appears that Sonos and Roku are in early discussions to allow their two products to work together.
CNET is reporting that the two device makers are considering placing ‘Roku Connect’ and ‘Roku Entertainment Assistant’ into Sonos’ product line.
Roku Connect is the platform that allows the company’s wireless speaker to link with its set-top boxes and TVs. The Roku Entertainment Assistant is the company’s upcoming voice assistant. So far, Connect is only available in the U.S. The assistant, meanwhile, isn’t out yet. MobileSyrup has reached out to a Roku representative to ask if the two features are coming to Canada.
If the two companies were to partner, it would allow users to request shows and movies via voice commands on a Sonos speaker and then watch them on a Roku-equipped TV, says CNET.
The website goes on to report that discussions between Sonos and Roku are still in their early stages. It’s possible they may break down.
It’s exciting to see two independent companies of this size partnering with each other. They have the potential to bring a useful feature to their hardware without having to create a massive locked-in ecosystem like Apple or Google.
Sonos already works with Amazon’s Alexa, and it’s planning on adding Google Assistant too. Not that Roku’s assistant is going to be on that level, but the mere simple ability to ask your speaker to turn on your tv and start watching Netflix is incredibly useful, and truthfully, cool.
Source: CNET
