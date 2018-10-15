As of October 10th, 2018, Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has begun rolling out its voice over LTE (VoLTE) service to subscribers roaming in the U.S.
VoLTE will be available to both Rogers and Fido subscribers roaming on networks maintained by the world’s largest telecom service provider AT&T.
The carrier began rolling out the feature to Rogers Roam Like Home and Fido Roam subscribers with Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ devices in select U.S. cities.
“This milestone will enable Rogers and Fido postpaid customers to experience VoLTE service when travelling in the US, just like they do at home,” according to Rogers.
More cities, and more VoLTE-capable devices, will be announced in the coming months.
Comments