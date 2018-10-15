The Montblanc Summit 2, the first smartwatch to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, is now available.
The Summit 2 features a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution and a 42mm casing. The wearable also includes a heart rate sensor and GPS functionality that works even when the device isn’t connected to a smartphone.
Additionally, the watch includes an NFC chip that is compatible with Google Pay, along with 5 ATM water resistance.
Regarding other technical specs, the Montblanc Summit 2 also features 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and runs Wear OS 2.1. Montblanc says the device’s battery life is improved over the previous version of the smartwatch thanks to a 340mAh power source.
The Summit 2 starts at $1,290 CAD and is priced up to $1,425 for the titanium sports version. Montblanc is also selling 11 other watch bands for the Summit 2.
