PlayStation ‘Flash Sale!’ offers PS4 games up to 50 percent off

Sony’s four-day ‘Flash Sale!’ is offering PlayStation 4 titles at up to 50 percent off.
The flash sale is only available until October 15th at 11am ET, according to Sony.
Below is a list of some of the more notable titles on sale in Canadian prices:
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition — Now $41.99 — was $119.99
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker — Now $59.99 — was $79.99
- Guacamelee! 2 — Now $21.59 — was $26.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — Now $39.99 — was $79.99
- MLB The Show 18 — Now $31.49 — was $49.99
- Dead Cells — Now $26.79 — was $33.49
- Persona 5 — Now $33.49 — was $66.99
- Vampyr — Now $47.99 — was $79.99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance — Now $55.99 — was $79.99
- Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition — Now $49.49 — was $89.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider — Now $59.99 – was $79.99
To check out the complete list, click here.
