PlayStation ‘Flash Sale!’ offers PS4 games up to 50 percent off

Oct 12, 2018

2:52 PM EDT

PS4 Pro front

Sony’s four-day ‘Flash Sale!’ is offering PlayStation 4 titles at up to 50 percent off.

The flash sale is only available until  October 15th at 11am ET, according to Sony.

Below is a list of some of the more notable titles on sale in Canadian prices:

To check out the complete list, click here. 

