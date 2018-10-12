OnePlus to bring new gestures and user interface features to the 6T

OnePlus is only a couple of weeks away from revealing its upcoming handset, the OnePlus 6T.
The company’s latest blog post indicates that its upcoming new version of OxygenOS will feature an updated user interface and new gestures.
OnePlus says that the UI is “the most distinct and intuitive version of OxygenOS.” OnePlus also describes the upcoming version of the operating system as “fast, smooth and burden-less experience with no gimmicks.”
As for the company’s navigation gestures, OnePlus now allows users to flick from the bottom of the screen towards the right to quickly change between apps. OnePlus also lets users hold the power button to activate Google Assistant, according to the blog post.
Further, OnePlus states that it has worked on the camera behind the scenes, allowing users to snap better pictures.
Additionally, OnePlus is also working on using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 to the best of the processor’s ability, according to the company.
OnePlus will officially unveil the OnePlus 6T on October 30th.
Source: OnePlus
