LG’s hybrid Wear OS watch has mechanical hands, 100-day battery life

LG has been making Wear OS watches since the platform was known as Android Wear, and now the company has released a hybrid wearable that’s half mechanical watch, half smartwatch.
The LG Watch W7 features a circular 1.2-inch display, as well as two mechanical watch hands that sit above the display.
Since the two hands run mechanically, the smartwatch includes a regular ‘watch’ mode that lets the device’s battery last for 100-days. When the device is running in smartwatch mode, its 240 mAh battery only lasts approximately two days.
If you push the top right button, the LG Watch W7 mechanical hands move out of the way so you can read your notifications. It sort of works. pic.twitter.com/YmuPrAQDEz
— Avi Greengart (@greengart) October 3, 2018
The wearable includes Qualcomm’s older Wear 2100 chipset instead of the recently announced Wear 3100.
The device costs $449 USD (roughly $578 CAD). MobileSyrup has reached out to LG to verify if the watch is coming to Canada and how much it will cost.
This appears to be LG’s answer to the hybrid Movboi TicWatch.
Source: 9to5Google
