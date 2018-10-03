LG’s V40 ThinQ is not coming to Canada

LG’s recently unveiled flagship, the V40 ThinQ, is not coming to Canada, the company has confirmed.
In a statement issued to MobileSyrup, LG Canada said it plans to instead release the LG G7 One, a pared-down, Android One-powered variant of its G7 ThinQ smartphone.
“To best meet the needs of Canadians, LG Canada will not be releasing the LG V40,” said a spokesperson for the company in an email.
“Rather, LG Canada will be releasing Canada’s first premium Android One device, the LG G7 One. Recognizing Canadians’ desire for genuine Android experiences, the LG G7 One builds on the advanced LG G7 ThinQ foundation to deliver this to our consumers.”
Announced earlier this year at IFA Berlin, the G7 is one of the first premium devices to ship with Android One since Google launched the program back in 2014. Google has yet to publish the requirements manufacturers like LG must meet to brand their smartphones as an Android One device.
However, Android One is an endorsement from Google that said device is secure, bloatware-free and features relatively modern specs.
In the context of the G7 One, this means the phone does not ship with the LG’s UX skin. Moreover, starting with Android 9 Pie, the company plans to issue two major Android software updates to the device, which is to say that LG is committed bringing Android Q to the G7 One.
The G7 One will launch in Canada on October 19th. All three national wireless providers — Rogers, Bell and Telus — will carry the device, as will their respective flanker brands — Fido, Virgin Mobile and Koodo. Regional carriers Videotron, Eastlink and SaskTel plan to carry the device, as well.
In addition to carrier retail outposts, Canadian consumers will be able to find the device at Wireless Wave, Tbooth Wireless, the Mobile Shop and Wow! mobile boutique.
There’s no word yet on pricing. We’ll update this article when that information becomes available. In the meantime, check out our hands-on with the device.
