Xbox sale discounts 50 hit indie games by up to 60 percent

Oct 3, 2018

7:01 AM EDT

Dead Cells combat

Microsoft’s latest Xbox Sale focuses on independently-developed games that were published with support from the company’s ID@Xbox program.

Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals:

The Pixel Art Perfection sale runs until October 8th. The full list of deals can be found here.

