Xbox sale discounts 50 hit indie games by up to 60 percent

Microsoft’s latest Xbox Sale focuses on independently-developed games that were published with support from the company’s ID@Xbox program.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals:
- Axiom Verge — $10 CAD (regular $19.99)
- Dead Cells — $19.99 (regular $24.99)
- Death Road to Canada — $8.99 (regular $14.99)
- Hyper Light Drifter — $9.99 (regular $19.99)
- The Long Reach — $7.50 (regular $14.99)
- OlliOlli2: XL Edition — $3.75 (regular $14.99)
- Owlboy — $14.99 (regular $24.99)
- Stardew Valley — $11.24 (regular $14.99)
- The Escapists 2 — $10.99 (regular $19.99)
The Pixel Art Perfection sale runs until October 8th. The full list of deals can be found here.
Comments