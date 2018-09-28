watchOS 5.0.1 update fixes Apple Watch Activity Ring issue

watchOS 5.0.1, the latest version of Apple’s wearable operating system, solves many minor issues with watchOS 5’s first release.
For example, Apple says this update fixes a problem that caused some users to experience a random “increase in exercise minutes,” despite actually not doing any activity. The update also addresses a problem that caused some users not to receive ‘stand credit’ through the wearable’s Activity app.
The most significant fix seems to be the update fixing a bug that caused the Apple Watch not to charge in some situations, though this isn’t an issue I’ve encountered.
To download the update, which measures in at 46.6mb, navigate to the Apple Watch app on your iOS device, then select ‘General,’ ‘Software Update’ and tap, ‘Download and Install.’
The Apple Watch Series 4, the tech giant’s latest smartwatch, dropped just last week, bringing with it the most significant redesign to the wearable since its launch back in 2015.
Among other new features, the Series 4 features a roughly 30 percent larger display, a new Digital Crown with haptic feedback and ECG functionality that isn’t yet available in Canada.
