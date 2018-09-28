Google is making it easier to do travel research

Google is adding new features to its popular Trips platform to make it easier for travellers in Canada and around the world to keep track of their upcoming travel plans.
Starting in October, the search giant plans to add a ‘Your Trips’ tab to its Flights and Hotels apps. Inside this tab, users will find all the information they’ve saved and searched for in the course of planning for their next trip. For instance, you’ll be able to see booked flights, hotel options, as well as local landmarks, hotels and restaurants.
The idea here is to make trip planning takes less time; according to research conducted by Google and Phocuswright, 46 percent of travellers think trip planning takes too long.
Users will be able to access all this information by typing ‘my trip’ into Google, as well.
In a similar vein, the company’s search engine will display more relevant search results. For example, users that have booked a hotel in Austin, Texas will see a section of Google’s search engine that highlights upcoming events and top-rated restaurants within the city, as well as a monthly weather breakdown.
Separate from the above functionality, Google plans to expand a piece of functionality it added to its Flights app recently. Earlier this year, the company updated the app to notify users when flights they planned to book in and around the American Thanksgiving holiday whether either priced higher or lower than average. Moving forward, Flights will do the same for flights close to Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Lastly, the company plans to start ranking hotels based on their proximity to nearby landmarks, local transportation options, as well as close highly-rated restaurants and bars. In short, the more there is to do within walking distance of a hotel, the higher Google will rank it.
Source: Google
