Huawei Mate 20 Pro spotted on public transit

In only a few weeks, Huawei will reveal its new Mate 20 lineup. In the meantime, it appears as if one of the handsets in the family has been spotted in the wild.
Someone has uploaded photos to SlashLeaks of the Mate 20. The photo of the front of the handset aren’t all that clear.
However, the rear picture clearly indicates the phone has a square-shaped camera setup, with three cameras and an LED flash. Additionally, we know this is the Mate 20 Pro and not the Mate 20 because the handset appears to lack a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.
The phone is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch curved display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a Kirin 980 processor.
Huawei will officially announce the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro on October 16th. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all the latest Mate 20 leaks.
Image credit: Roland Quandt (WinFuture)
Source: Slashleaks
Comments