Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4 Pro bundle is now available to pre-order in Canada

Sony’s PlayStation will release a Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Pro bundle on October 26th.
The bundle includes a 1TB ‘Jet Black’ PS4 Pro console, a DualShock 4 controller and Red Dead Redemption 2 on a Blu-ray disc.
Those with 4K HDR TVs will experience the game in 4K high dynamic range.
The bundle will be available in Canada, retailing at $499 CAD with pre-orders starting today.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is an action adventure game set in the Wild West. The game is a prequel to 2010’s excellent Red Dead Redemption.
