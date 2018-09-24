There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $40 off FiGO phone with $100 voucher purchase
- $20 off any phone with $50+ voucher purchase
Bell
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on all data options (main regions)
- 1GB/2GB/3GB bonus data on all data options (QC)
- 2GB bonus data on 10GB data option (SK)
- 1GB bonus data on 15GB data option (MB)
- Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data (main regions) or 2GB bonus data (QC) offer when adding an extra line to a Family plan
- $50 Trade-in Credit with new smartphone purchase on 2-year term (main regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- Double data promo on 2GB for $40/month, 4GB for $45/month, and 6GB for $50/month
Cityfone
Ongoing
- 10% off with BYO phone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 3GB data offer on all data plus plans
Fido
Ongoing
- Double data on all Pulse plans up to 4GB or 4GB bonus data on plans above (main regions)
- Double data on all Pulse plans (QC)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data on all Big Gig and Big Gig + Talk plans and on Home 2GB plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Various monthly service credit offers on all plans for customers who activate a new line and BYO phone (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus data on all plans up to 8GB (main regions)
- Bonus data on all 2GB to 10GB plans (QC)
- Double value on Booster add-ons with Prepaid plans
- 2GB bonus data with $45+ prepaid plans
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Increased their monthly prepaid data add-ons by $5/month
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Talk-a-Lot” promotion plan with 200 mins for $20
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 4.5GB 3G data
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 every 30 days or $6 every 90 days with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data offer on all Share Everything plans (main regions and QC)
- 1GB bonus data offer on 15GB Share Everything plan (MB)
- 2GB bonus data offer on 10GB Share Everything plan (SK)
- Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share Everything plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data (main regions/MB/SK) or 2GB bonus data (QC) offer when adding an extra line to a Family plan
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data with plans up to 10GB data (main regions)
- 1GB bonus data on 6GB plan + 2GB bonus data on other plans (QC)
- 1GB Bonus with the 15GB plan (MB)
- 2GB bonus with the 10GB plan (SK)
- 4GB bonus data (main regions/MB/SK) or 2GB bonus data (QC) offer when adding an extra line to a Family plan
- Save $10/month when adding a family member to a Shareable plan (all regions)
Videotron
Ongoing
- 1GB plan + Free phone for $14/month with 2 Premium mobile plans subscriptions for 2 years
- 2GB bonus data on 2GB Basic plan
- 2GB bonus data on all Premium and Premium+ plans
- 1 month FREE with BYO phone on 2GB+ data plans
- Save on all plans with BYO phone
Virgin Mobile
New
- Added Diamond Plus plans – in-store only
Ongoing
- Double data on plans up to 4GB and 4GB bonus data on plans above (main regions)
- Double data on all plans (QC)
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
Comments