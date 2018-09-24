Bell MTS is expanding its LTE Advanced wireless network to Stuartburn, Woodridge and Zhoda

Bell MTS, which was created in March 2017 when Bell acquired MTS for $3.9 billion, has announced that it will expand the scope of its LTE Advanced wireless network in Manitoba.
LTE-A is currently available to 90 percent of Manitobans and is coming to the Manitoba communities of Stuartburn, Woodridge and Zhoda. Bell notes that with LTE-A speeds subscribers “can enjoy blazing-fast download speeds up to 750 Mbps (expected average speeds of 25-220 Mbps).”
Starting this week, Woodridge will be the first of the three communities to gain access to the carrier’s LTE-A network, while Stuartburn and Zhoda are scheduled to gain access some time in 2019.
“Bell MTS is proud to bring Canada’s best mobile network service to the communities of Stuartburn, Woodridge and Zhoda and to travellers along Highways 12 and 59,” said Dan McKeen, vice chair of Bell MTS & Western Canada. “This enhanced access to world-class broadband services is another example of how Bell MTS capital investments are supporting the social and economic growth of communities large and small in Manitoba.”
Next up for Bell MTS is for the carrier to launch VoLTE calling, which is expected to roll out this December.
Source: Bell
Comments