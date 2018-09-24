News
One of Apple’s best 3D Touch features is now available on all iOS 12 devices

Sep 24, 2018

4:06 PM EDT

3D Touch tips for the iPhone

Owners of older iPhone and iPad devices can now take advantage of one of Apple’s best 3D Touch features.

With the launch of iOS 12, any iPhone or iPad that is compatible with the operating system, whether they feature 3D Touch or not, can now use Apple’s keyboard cursor. The cursor allows iOS users to select text without obscuring it with their finger. It’s an incredibly useful feature and one of my favourite parts of iOS.

To take advantage of the functionality, tap and hold the spacebar while typing on Apple’s first-party keyboard.

Besides being a major boon for those with older devices, future iPhone XR owners will benefit, as well; Apple’s new low-cost iPhone won’t ship with 3D Touch.

Apple launched 3D touch alongside the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus. Check out MobileSyrup‘s how-to on 3D Touch to learn how to make use of this woefully underused feature.

Source: Mashable

