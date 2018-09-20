Instagram testing hidden hashtags, geofenced posts and Stories

Instagram is testing a new feature that lets users hide hashtags in their posts or Stories.
As first reported by developer Jane Manchun Wong, the feature allows users to add as many hashtags as they want without them showing up in the post or Story.
Instagram is testing the ability to add hashtags to posts without including it in the post caption pic.twitter.com/OhQn0xcCuw
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 20, 2018
At the same time, hashtags will still function as normal and bring up posts whenever the appropriate keyword is searched for.
Outside of hidden hashtags, Wong also discovered the ability to create geofenced posts that are limited to specific areas.
Presumably, this feature is intended for businesses and other creators who may only operate in certain countries.
Instagram is testing geofencing posts and stories.
It allows creators to limit the specific countries where their content will be visible. pic.twitter.com/rRE24BPnkj
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 20, 2018
Because both of these features are being tested, it remains to be seen if they will be rolled out publicly in the future.
Via: The Verge
