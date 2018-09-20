News
Instagram testing hidden hashtags, geofenced posts and Stories

Sep 20, 2018

4:58 PM EDT

Instagram app on HTC U11

Instagram is testing a new feature that lets users hide hashtags in their posts or Stories.

As first reported by developer Jane Manchun Wong, the feature allows users to add as many hashtags as they want without them showing up in the post or Story.

At the same time, hashtags will still function as normal and bring up posts whenever the appropriate keyword is searched for.

 

After storm

Outside of hidden hashtags, Wong also discovered the ability to create geofenced posts that are limited to specific areas.

Presumably, this feature is intended for businesses and other creators who may only operate in certain countries.

Because both of these features are being tested, it remains to be seen if they will be rolled out publicly in the future.

Via: The Verge 

