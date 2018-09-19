Freedom Mobile VoLTE enabled on Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra, XZ2

Regional Canadian carrier Freedom Mobile has been slowly expanding its lineup of voice over LTE (VoLTE) devices, and three Sony phones are now supported by the carrier’s VoLTE service.
As of September 19th, 2018, the Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra and Xperia XZ2 are all capable of sending and receiving phone calls over Freedom’s LTE network.
Sony users looking to set up VoLTE on their devices can do so by searching for “VoLTE” in the settings app. Once the VoLTE option has been located, users simple need to set the VoLTE toggle to the ‘On’ position.
It’s worth noting that devices might need to be restarted before they’re able to send and receive LTE phone calls.
Freedom Mobile first announced that VoLTE services were available to subscribers on August 13th, 2018. At the time, the only supported devices were LG’s G6 and G7 smartphones.
At the time of writing, the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, Galaxy A8 and Galaxy S9/S9+, the LG V30, Q6, Q Stylo+ and X Power 3, as well as the Moto G6 Play and Moto E5 Play are all able to use Freedom’s VoLTE service.
