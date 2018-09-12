News
PREVIOUS|

Spotify raised the amount of offline songs to 10,000 per device

Users can now download all of their music libraries at once

Sep 12, 2018

5:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Spotify has changed its rules regarding offline music. Now, users can store up to 10,000 songs offline per device.

Until this update, the limit was 3,333 songs on three devices. Now, users can save 10,000 songs per device on five different media players.

Spotify only allows 10,000 tracks total in a library. Therefore, it doesn’t really matter that a user can potentially download 50,000 songs across five devices since their overall song limit is going to cap at 10,000 anyways.

It is handy that both the maximum total song total and the maximum offline song limit are the same so users can at least download all of their music, instead of just a fraction of it.

To see how many songs are in your library, open the desktop Spotify app, hit Command+A and drag the songs to the left or right to see the total amount of selected files.

Source: Rolling Stone Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Jul 9, 2018

10:04 AM EDT

Drake makes music streaming history with 1 billion streams in a week

News

Jul 26, 2018

2:22 PM EDT

Spotify says it now has 83 million paid subscribers

News

Jun 8, 2018

4:33 PM EDT

Spotify is starting to sign some music acts directly

News

Aug 14, 2018

3:43 PM EDT

Spotify brings its song credits feature to iOS

Comments