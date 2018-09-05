News
PREVIOUS|

Uber to start banning users with lower ratings

Sep 5, 2018

5:59 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’re not the most courteous Uber rider, you may want to consider changing your behaviour.

Uber has announced that it has begun rolling out a feature that bans riders who are consistently given low ratings by their drivers.

The ban is currently being introduced in Australia and New Zealand, although the company did not confirm if it may expand to other regions, including Canada, in the future.

Uber said drivers only look for mutual respect, such as a ‘hello’ or ‘goodbye.’ However, behaviour that includes slamming a door or eating in the car may lead a driver to leave a low rating.

Riders will be notified of a dropping rating to give them the opportunity to improve their behaviour before a ban must be instated.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Uber regarding a possible Canadian rollout for the rider ban and will update this story once a response has been received.

Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

Aug 3, 2018

6:00 PM EDT

UberEats is giving select users $5 off one order they make each Friday this August

News

Aug 27, 2018

5:02 PM EDT

Toyota reportedly invests $500 million into Uber for self-driving support

News

Aug 14, 2018

4:37 PM EDT

Quebec government expected to compensate taxi drivers for Uber competition

Comments