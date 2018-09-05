If you’re not the most courteous Uber rider, you may want to consider changing your behaviour.
Uber has announced that it has begun rolling out a feature that bans riders who are consistently given low ratings by their drivers.
The ban is currently being introduced in Australia and New Zealand, although the company did not confirm if it may expand to other regions, including Canada, in the future.
Uber said drivers only look for mutual respect, such as a ‘hello’ or ‘goodbye.’ However, behaviour that includes slamming a door or eating in the car may lead a driver to leave a low rating.
Riders will be notified of a dropping rating to give them the opportunity to improve their behaviour before a ban must be instated.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Uber regarding a possible Canadian rollout for the rider ban and will update this story once a response has been received.
Via: 9to5Mac
Comments