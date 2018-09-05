Apple Watch Series 4’s larger screen to allow third-party apps to display more content

Given that the official reveal of Apple’s upcoming Series 4 smartwatch is only a week away, it makes sense that leaks regarding the smartwatch are beginning to appear at a rapid pace.
The latest leak, courtesy of 9to5Mac, stems from the publication taking an in-depth look at the latest watchOS 5 developer beta. Confirming earlier rumours, it looks like the Apple Watch Series 4 will feature a 384 x 480 pixel display, which is slightly larger than the Series 3’s 312 x 390 pixel screen.
9to5Mac speculates that Apple will hit this higher resolution by making the new version of the smartwatch’s display a little larger and reducing the current version of the wearable’s sizable bezels.
While the Series 4 is expected to feature Apple-made Watch Faces that include additional complications, displaying more information on the display, it looks like this functionality will also be extended to third-party developers.
Of course, as with the iPhone X’s unique notch, third-party developers will need to update their apps to take advantage of the larger screen. Given that app creators rapidly adapted to the iPhone X’s notched display, it’s likely that the Apple Watch Series 4 will be in a similar situation.
Along with the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. For a complete round-up of the rumours surrounding Apple’s fall event, follow this link.
Source: 9to5Mac
