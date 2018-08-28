After receiving my fifth Instagram direct message of the last few days demanding that I sign into a random Fortnite account, in order for that individual to get access to the popular game’s exclusive Note 9/Tab S4 skin, I started to wonder what’s so special about this cosmetic upgrade?
If you’ve been seeking out this space-themed Fortnite skin, we have the steps you need to take to unlock it — and no, they don’t involve sending me a message to request that I sign into your account on MobileSyrup’s Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
If you happen to own a Note 9 or a Tab S4, Samsung’s two most recently released devices, you’ll be able to get access to Fortnite’s surprisingly cool looking Galaxy skin.
Here are the steps you need to take to unlock the skin:
First, download Fortnite on the Galaxy Note 9 or Tab S4 by either navigating to Epic’s website, or opening the ‘Galaxy Apps’ application on your device, and tapping on the Fortnite banner.
Next, press ‘Install and Open,’ read through the pop-ups, and accept the terms and conditions.
This puts the Fortnite installer on your Note 9 or Tab S4.
After you’ve logged into your Epic account, you need to play three matches on your Note 9 or Tab S4 in order to unlock the Galaxy skin. It’s worth noting that this is a key step many people seem to miss.
Once you’ve played the three matches, it will take roughly 22 to 48 hours before your Galaxy Skin Fortnite gift box will arrive. All you need to do next is tap the gift box and use your Galaxy skin.
Of course, if you don’t have a Note 9 or Tab S4 readily available, you could always find one out there in the wild, download the game on the device, log into your account, play three games and then sign out.
lmao pic.twitter.com/yFKxPMZIg5
— Parallax (@100T_Parallax) August 26, 2018
While MobileSyrup can’t condone this particularly committed method of getting the Galaxy skin, a quick glance at Reddit and various other Fortnite communities reveals that a number of determined players have uncovered workarounds, with some going so far as to connect to their personal smartphone’s hotspot to a Note 9 in order to bypass a store’s network restrictions.
Of course, there’s an inherent security risk that stems from signing into your Epic account on what is ostensibly a public device. Further, each Note 9 or Tab S4 should, at least in theory, only be able to redeem one Galaxy skin.
This means that it’s likely someone has already redeemed the Galaxy skin on whatever Note 9/Tab S4 you’re considering logging into.
